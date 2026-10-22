'Some haggis and a deep-fried Mars Bar' - Local star Oscar Onley highlights Scottish specialities ahead of 2027 Tour de France

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Oscar Onley (Netcompany INEOS) celebrates as the best young rider at the 2026 Vuelta a España in Collado del Alguacil, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
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Tour de France contender Oscar Onley says he is counting the days to the race's start in Scotland, where the GC specialist will be looking forward to what he calls a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to race cycling's biggest professional event on home soil.

In the meantime, too, he's got every intention highlighting some specialities in the local diet to Tour de France followers who may be unfamiliar with Scottish culinary traditions.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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