Chris Froome predicts a 'closer' Tour de France in 2027

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome believes we may see a closer contest for the yellow jersey, as he offered his initial take on the 2027 route that was unveiled in Paris on Thursday.

The route features the heaviest dose of time trialling since 2012, when Froome was the runner-up behind his teammate and compatriot Bradley Wiggins, a podium that would preface four Tour titles in the space of five years.

The 71 kilometres of time trialling are not exactly balanced out by a huge dose of mountains, with two stages in the Alps and two in the Pyrenees, and plenty of punchier terrain in between.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

For Froome, Tadej Pogačar remains the favourite to win a record sixth title, but might not run away with it in the same way he has in the past three years.

"It is, as usual, a brutal Tour de France. There is really a bit of everything," said Froome, who was in attendance in the Palais des Congrès in Paris and gave his take to the gathered media, including Cyclingnews, behind the stage.

"There are more time trial kilometres, that’s also interesting. We have seen the difference Tadej has made in the mountains so maybe with the time trials we’re going to see a bit of a closer race between the favourites. That will change the approach to the race."

Still, it might not change the favourite, with Pogačar already surpassing Froome's four titles with his record-equalling fifth this summer.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's just incredible what Tadej has been doing these past few years," Froome said. "I imagine that next year he’ll be lining up as the main favourite for the Tour de France and no doubt going in to challenge for number six."

Froome was also asked about the Grand Départ, which takes place in his home nation of Great Britain, starting in Edinburgh, Scotland and making its way through England and into the Welsh capital of Cardiff before the hop over to France.

"If it’s anything like it was in 2014, the start over in Scotland is going to be amazing," said Froome, who rode as the defending champion the last time the Tour started in Britain, in Yorkshire, 12 years ago.

"The first three stages on UK soil is going to be be something really special. If it’s anything like 2014 it will just be millions and millions of people who come out.

"I never saw a Grand Départ of a Tour de France that was bigger than 2014 so I imagine next year is going to be similar. A lot of colour, a lot of people will really take the opportunity to come out and experience the Tour de France – people who've never been to France to watch the race. I expect millions of people will be on the roads."

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.