Chris Froome predicts a 'closer' Tour de France in 2027

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Four-time champion offers his take on the route and says the British Grand Départ will be 'really special'

Former Tour de France winner Chris Froome chats with his former teammate Luke Rowe, now a sports director for the Decathlon team, before the start of Stage 15 of the Tour de France in Champagnole, France, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gautier Demouveaux/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome believes we may see a closer contest for the yellow jersey, as he offered his initial take on the 2027 route that was unveiled in Paris on Thursday.

The route features the heaviest dose of time trialling since 2012, when Froome was the runner-up behind his teammate and compatriot Bradley Wiggins, a podium that would preface four Tour titles in the space of five years.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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