Azerbaijani racer suspended after testing positive for methamphetamine at Rwanda World Championships

18-year-old rider Artyom Proskuryakov tested positive on day of junior men's time trial

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Artyom Proskuryakov and Team Azerbaijan competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Men Junior Individual Time Trial a 22.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 23, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Artyom Proskuryakov in action at the junior men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI have announced that Azerbaijani racer Artyom Proskuryakov has tested positive for methamphetamine in two samples collected at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

The 18-year-old competed in the junior men's road race and time trial in Kigali, taking 41st place in the latter and not finishing the former.

Methamphetamine is banned under class S6 of the WADA Code, which prohibits various stimulants – including cocaine, cathinones, and strychnine, among others.

"The UCI announces that Azerbaijani rider Artyom Proskuryakov has been notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding for Methamfetamine (D-) and its metabolites* in two samples collected – as a result of intelligence-led-testing – during the 2025 UCI Road World Championships (Men Junior road race) on 23 September 2025," the UCI announced on Tuesday.

