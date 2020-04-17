Zwift Classics: Watch Richmond Challenge live streaming on Cyclingnews today

The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics eSports races resumes with the fourth round at the Richmond Challenge, where the men's teams will contest a points race on Friday, April 17 at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT.

The riders will race two laps of the virtual course that was used for the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond. There are two sprints and two KOMs per lap, making a total of eight intermediate scoring opportunities and even more points available for crossing the finish line first. The team that scores the most points will be crowned the winner.

The Zwift Classics offers six unique races as the best men’s and women’s teams on Zwift race against each other during the month of April.

The series started on April 5 with the Yorkshire Grand Prix and continued with the London International on April 9 and then the Trofeo Bologna on April 13. The events happen every four days at the same time. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams will alternate racing the six different events.

Pro/Am women’s teams raced the Yorkshire Grand Prix (April 5) and will also lead the racing for the Trofeo Bologna (April 13) and Watopia Cup (April 21).

The Pro/Am men’s teams raced the London International (April 9), Richmond Challenge (April 17) and Crit City Slam (April 25).

Each Pro/Am race will feature different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points.

The teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon-SRAM and Twenty20.

Zwift Classics