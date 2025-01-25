Zoe Bäckstedt's last-lap bike change gamble backfires in muddy Maasmechelen match against Vas

British rider confirmed to defend U23 women's title at Cyclocross World Championships next week

Britain&#039;s Zoe Bäckstedt competes during the women&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, in Dendermonde, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) made the decision on the final lap of the Maasmechelen World Cup race on Saturday to take a precautionary bike change following a fall in the muddy conditions. It proved decisive, but for her opponent, Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), who then took control of the race and won a second elite World Cup contest of her career. 

The Team SD Worx-Protime road and cyclocross rider proved practice makes perfect as she chose the right lines through the treacherous course to win her first World Cup round in three seasons, as those around her faltered.

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.