Zoe Bäckstedt's last-lap bike change gamble backfires in muddy Maasmechelen match against Vas

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) made the decision on the final lap of the Maasmechelen World Cup race on Saturday to take a precautionary bike change following a fall in the muddy conditions. It proved decisive, but for her opponent, Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), who then took control of the race and won a second elite World Cup contest of her career.

The Team SD Worx-Protime road and cyclocross rider proved practice makes perfect as she chose the right lines through the treacherous course to win her first World Cup round in three seasons, as those around her faltered.

Bäckstedt crashed several times on a difficult off-camber section and was one of those riders who had regular bike changes in the mud. She was leading into the difficult feature on the final lap before loosing her footing when running and then changing bikes as a ‘precaution’.

The 21-year-old was closing on Vas in the final moments, but finished just a single second behind at the line.

“I’m so disappointed,” said Bäckstedt. “I was so close in the end, but I made a few too many mistakes for the win today.

“I fell over on the off-camber and I decided it was better to change my bike because if something had gone wrong, I needed a new bike for that, so it was just like a precaution."

The British rider is still searching for her maiden elite World Cup victory and was left reflecting on making ‘too many mistakes’ as she came agonisingly close to victory.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It was super difficult, the corner, turning into it is really tough. You have to go super slowly or you have to run. It was just a gamble every lap in the end," she said.

“It was probably the best course of the season, on par with Dendermonde. I'm head to toe in mud. It's one of the most fun things," she added. “We come from Benidorm last weekend, where it was just a gravel race. We come back to Belgium and it's a proper cyclocross weather.”

Bäckstedt has picked up four elite podiums this cyclocross season and two World Cup second places. However, she has decided to defend her under-23 title at the Cyclocross World Championships, and faces tough competition from Marie Schreiber and European Champion Célia Gery.

When asked about the decision to ride in the under-23 category next weekend. Backstedt added: “It has been decided already. It's going be a good battle in the under-23 (category) as well. It's not going to be an easy one, I'm really looking forward to it.”

Vas said practicing the off-camber and her one bike change strategy paid dividends.

“I practiced a lot,” Saturday's 23-year-old winner said. “We came yesterday and also in this morning, I think five times I did the off-camber [in practice].

“I think it was also smart to change my bike only one time. That's why I think I came back again to the front. I'm really happy.”

Vas was left surprised at the speed in which Bäckstedt came charging back to her before falling just short at the line.

“One moment before the last running part, I thought that I had it. And then after the downhill, I looked back and I saw that Zoe was coming full gas, but luckily I had the legs for the sprint.”

Experienced Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) also avoided mishaps to take the final podium spot and seal the World Cup series overall, ahead of the final round at Hoogerheide on Sunday.

Reigning world champion Fem Van Empel struggled in the slippery conditions, crashing several times on the difficult off-camber and eventually finishing sixth.

Brand also reflected on a ‘tough but fun’ battle with youngsters Bäckstedt and Vas. The Baloise Glowi Lions rider battled for second place in the final minutes, before having to settle for third.

“It was a really strange feeling,” said Brand. “In the first part of the lap I felt super-strong and the second part I always struggled a little bit.

“It was really hard to make something out of it. The other girls were super strong.”