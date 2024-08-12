‘You need a chain to sprint' - SD Worx-Protime react to Lorena Wiebes' sprint mechanical at Tour de France Femmes

'Tomorrow is a new day, a new sprint, probably, and we hope we can keep the derailleur on' says team manager Danny Stam

SD Worx-Protime teammates surround Lorena WIebes after a mechanical rules her out of the final sprint on stage 1 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: SD Worx-Protime/Twitter)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) crossed the finish line in tears as her hopes of winning the opening stage at the Tour de France Femmes and claiming the yellow jersey on home soil came to an abrupt end due to a touch of wheels and a mechanical inside 500 metres to go that prevented her from sprinting in The Hague.

An unlucky contact with Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) in the final sprint caused Wiebes' derailleur to break off her bike. With the chain dragging loosely on the ground, she was forced to sit up and then slowly covered the remaining distance before collapsing to the ground as her teammates did what they could to console their devastated sprinter.

