'Before the Giro d'Italia, I would give him five stars' – Tom Pidcock's team less bullish for gravel stage victory after Briton's poor mountain performance

'It's the roads he likes to race on, in line with off-road, and a really nice mix up' says coach Kurt Bogaerts

Giro d'Italia 2025: Tom Pidcock at the front of the pink jersey group on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock's team Q36.5 are less bullish about his chances to claim victory on the gravel stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, which is a scaled-down route of Strade Bianche, a race he has won previously, after he lost contact on Friday's first summit finish.

The Brit has, of course, been labelled as one of the favourites for the day, which finishes in Siena's Piazza del Campo, alongside the likes of fellow former winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek).

