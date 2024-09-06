'You always want to win' - Strong teamwork comes up short for SD Worx in opening stage at Tour de Romandie

By
published

World Champion Lotte Kopecky narrowly misses victory in Lausanne, but team remains confident ahead of summit-finish stage 2

Lotte Kopecky sprints against Elisa Balsamo on stage 1 at the Tour de Romandie Féminin
Lotte Kopecky sprints against Elisa Balsamo on stage 1 at the Tour de Romandie Féminin (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the pieces appeared to have fallen into place for SD Worx-Protime on the opening stage at the Tour de Romandie Féminin, but when it came right down to the finish line, World Champion Lotte Koepcky wasn't fast enough to beat Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and was forced to settle for second place in Lausanne.

“You always want to win! Of course, you're a bit disappointed if you are this close to winning. On the other hand, I think we rode a very solid race today, so we can go into tomorrow's stage with confidence,” said SD Worx's sports director, Danny Stam, after the stage.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.