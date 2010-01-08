Xacobeo Galicia, Androni Giocattoli get Pro Conti license, Rock Racing denied

Image 1 of 2 The Xacobeo Galicia squad is presented on the final podium. (Image credit: Pepe Xagarós) Image 2 of 2 Gianni Savio with his Diquigiovanni team at the start in Novi Ligure. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

After having their initial registration applications refused, the licences of Professional Continental teams Xacobeo Galicia and Androni Giocattoli have been approved for 2010, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Friday. The application of Amercian Pro Continental team Rock Racing, however, was denied.

The three teams missed out on initial approval when the UCI announced a list of 19 Professional Continental teams for the 2010 season in December. Xacobeo Galicia, Androni Giocattoli and Rock Racing each appealed the rejection to the UCI and the Management Committee made its decision after a hearing involving the teams.

Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio was pleased with the UCI's decision. "Of course I am very happy about the news from the UCI," Savio told Cyclingnews. "I was absolutely confident in receiving the Professional [Continental] licence since I was certain I had always complied to UCI rules over the 25 years of professional activity with my team."

Likewise, the Xacobeo Galicia team welcomed the UCI Management Committee's decision and had expressed confidence in receiving a licence for 2010 having met the UCI's requirements "in a timely manner", the team announced in a press release.

Androni Giocattoli and Xacobeo Galicia have also applied for Wild Card status for 2010. Rulings on Wild Card status are dependent on registration of the teams and in light of the UCI Management Committee's decision each of their applications can now be considered.

"We are now awaiting to receive Wild Card status because I am sure we have prepared a good team with our best riders of the previous year: Michele Scarponi and Leonardo Bertagnolli, stages winners at the Giro d'Italia del Centenario, Francesco Ginanni, winner in Laigueglia, Lugano and Carnago, Jackson Rodriguez, the Vuelta Mexico champion, Josè Serpa, winner of the Tour de Langkawi and Rubens Bertogliati, the Swiss time trial champion," said Savio.