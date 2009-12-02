Xacobeo Galicia confident of regaining Pro Continental status

Spanish team Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI did not include the Xacobeo Galicia team on its list of 19 Professional Continental teams for 2010 which was released on Wednesday. The team said it had been expecting the omission due to a delayed bank guarantee, but would appeal the decision within days.

Xacobeo Galicia issued a statement after the UCI's announcement of teams saying that it had been maintaining regular contact with the UCI and its auditors in order to comply with all required formalities. One of its required solvency guarantees did not arrive on time, and therefore the lack of the bank guarantee meant the team did not meet the requirements for Professional Continental status. However, the team proimsed the appropriate documentation would be complete within two days.

It has until noon on Friday, December 4 to formally appeal the exclusion, and the next step will be to present arguments on December 10. There is a final chance for appeal before the management committee on December 16.

"The foundation is fully confident that it can satisfactorily resolve this process. In fact, the aim is that the team will again ride at a high level in 2010 in some of the most important events on the international calendar."