UCI release provisional list of Pro Continental teams for 2010

The International Cycling Union (UCI) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Former ProTour squads Cofidis and BBox Bouygues Telecom have both passed the first stage in their application for a Pro Continental licence as the International Cycling Union (UCI) today announced 19 teams who have satisfied the initial requirements for Professional Continental status next season.

The two French squads were named on the list, which also includes BMC Racing Team and the top ranked Professional Continental team for 2009, Cervélo TestTeam.

The list released by the UCI details those teams who have completed their application for Professional Continental licence by an initial deadline of November 15. The teams named today will now be evaluated by the UCI and Ernst & Young before a final decision is made on their licence status in December.

The documents filed by the teams outline their management and financial structures. The latter includes the team's budget, as well as a bank guarantee and confirmation of sponsorship for the entire year.

The teams are also required to submit a minimum of 10 confirmed rider contracts, with a minimum roster of 16 riders to be subsequently confirmed by December 1.

Spain's Contentpolis-AMPO and Czech squad PSK Whirlpool-Author are the only continuing Pro Continental teams who have failed to meet the November 15 deadline for applications. They will now have until the start of next month to satisfy the UCI's requirements.

2009 Pro Continental teams Amica Chips-Knauf, Agritubel, Barloworld and Elk Haus have all withdrawn from cycling this year.



Teams that have met the UCI's initial requirements for Professional Continental status in 2010: Acqua & Sapone (Ita) Andalucia Cajasur (Spa) Androni Giocattoli (Ven) BBox Bouygues Telecom (Fra) BMC Racing Team (USA) Carmiooro NGC (GBr) Ceramica Flaminia (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam (Swi) Cofidis (Fra) Colnago - CSF Inox (Irl) De Rosa - Stac Plastic (Irl) ISD - Neri (Ita) Landbouwkrediet (Bel) Saur - Sojasun (Fra) Skil - Shimano (Ned) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned) Vorarlberg Corratec (Aut) Xacobeo Galicia (Spa)

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed