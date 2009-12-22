UCI to decide final Pro Continental squads in January

Image 1 of 3 Alessandro Bertolini (Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni) was emotional as he crossed the line for his first Grand Tour stage win. (Image credit: numero nero) Image 2 of 3 Alessandro Bertolini (Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli) leads for his team-mate Niklas Axelsson. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alessandro Bertolini (Serramenti Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Androni–Diquigiovanni principal Gianni Savio has expressed his confidence that his team will be granted Professional Continental status when the International Cycling Union (UCI) makes a final ruling on the second tier licences in January, 2010. The team has meanwhile confirmed Alessandro Bertolini will remain with the team.

Androni–Diquigiovanni, United States' Rock Racing and the Spanish Xacobeo Galicia were the three teams to miss out on approval when the UCI announced a list of 17 Professional Continental teams for next season earlier this month.

Savio met with the UCI licence commission last week and has told Tuttobiciweb he is confident that his Venezuelan-registered squad would retain the licence. "On appeal, we have provided all information requested [to the UCI]," he said. "We've explained and demonstrated where necessary that we've acted in total compliance. We'll now calmly wait for the license."

The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews on Tuesday that all three teams had re-submitted their applications and the licence commission would rule on the outstanding applications in January, though no date had been confirmed.

Savio's team also joined Rock Racing and Xacobeo Galicia in applying to the UCI for wild card status. Their success with the latter application will rely upon their approval for a Professional Continental licence.

Regardless of Androni–Diquigiovanni's status for next season, Italian rider Alessandro Bertolini will continue his 11-year professional career with the team. The 38-year-old will enter his fifth season with the team. He has taken a number of victories including successive wins at the Giro dell'Appennino (2007, 2008) and stage 11 at the 2008 Giro d'Italia.

Bertolini began his professional career in 1998 with French team Cofidis. He then spent seven years with Italian squads, including five seasons with Alessio-backed teams (2000-2004) and a sole season with Domina Vacanze in 2005.



