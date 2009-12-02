UCI approves 19 Professional Continental teams for 2010
Androni Giocattoli, Xacobeo Galicia not on the list
The International Cycling Union released a list of 19 teams which have been approved for Professional Continental status for 2010 on Wednesday.
Four previously third tier Continental teams will move into the sport's second tier: Carmiooro-NGC, CCC Polsat Polkowice, Saur - Sojasun and the Brazilian team Scott - Marcondes César Sao José dos Campo. Two new squads, Colnago CSF Inox and De Rosa-Stac Plastic, also made the list.
Two ProTour teams downgraded to Pro Continental status: Cofidis and Bbox Bouygues Telecom, while four teams previously in the second tier have vanished: Agritubel, Amica Chips-Knauf, Barloworld and Elk Haus.
Dropping down to the third tier from Pro Conti status is the PSK Whirlpool squad.
The Contentpolis-AMPO team, currently fighting to gain support for its continued existence, was not approved for the Pro Continental status.
Androni Giocattoli (formerly Serramenti Diquigiovanni) team, one of the top ranked Professional Continental teams in 2009, and the Xacobeo Galicia squad were also not listed as approved for the status.
The UCI will allow teams whose applications were refused to appeal by December 4. Last year the LPR Brakes team was refused Professional Continental status but won it back on appeal.
2010 Professional Continental Teams
Acqua & Sapone
Andalucia Cajasur
Bbox Bouygues Telecom
BMC Racing Team
Carmiooro - NGC
CCC Polsat Polkowice
Ceramica Flaminia
Cervélo Test Team
Cofidis
Colnago - CSF Inox
ISD - Neri
Landbouwkrediet
De Rosa - Stac Plastic
Saur - Sojasun
Scott - Marcondes César Sao José dos Campos
Skil - Shimano
Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
Voralberg - Corratec
