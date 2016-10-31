Wyman left with broken collarbone after European Championships crash

Image 1 of 5 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) was tenth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nikki Brammeier (neé Harris) Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Helen Wyman (Kona) rode the last half of the race alone. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Nikki Brammeier shows off her injuries (Image credit: Nikki Brammeier) Image 5 of 5 Helen Wyman (Kona) running the longest set of stairs with Emma White trying to hang on. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman's cyclo-cross season has been dealt a serious blow after breaking her collarbone in a crash on the first corner of the elite women's race at the European Championships on Sunday. Wyman collided with her Great Britain teammate Nikki Brammeier (née Harris) and both riders went down in spectacular fashion.

The race was immediately over for both of the riders as they stayed on the ground for some time. Fortunately for Brammeier, while she suffered some nasty cuts and abrasions to her face, she avoided any broken bones. Wyman wasn't so lucky and she now heads home to Belgium to have work done on it. It's not clear how long she will be out on the sidelines.

"Thank you for the kind messages," Wyman wrote on Twitter. "Heading to Belgium to get my collarbone fixed. Hopefully be back before the end of the season."

Brammeier required several stitches to her face after the crash and posted a picture of the results on Instagram on Monday morning with the caption, "No need to dress up for Halloween for me. Battered, bruised and a face full of stitches but survived to fight another day. Thank you to everyone for the messages of concern x"

Reigning world champion, Thalita de Jong won the European title ahead of her Dutch teammate Lucinda Brand and French rider Caroline Mani.

