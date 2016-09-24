Image 1 of 17 Women’s podium (L to R) Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) 2nd, Helen Wyman (Kona) 1st, Emma White (Cannondale) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 17 Elle Anderson (Kona) seemed to be narrowing Wyman’s lead with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 17 Helen Wyman (Kona) wins her first UCI race of the 2016 season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 17 Mechanics cleaning off bikes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 17 Helen Wyman (Kona) has a large lead with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 17 Helen Wyman (Kona) takes a clean machine with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 17 The mud was as thick as it could get. Many derailleurs were broken today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 17 Hannah Rae Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) on one of the two flyovers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 17 Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra) riding in fourth place halfway through the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 17 Emma White (Cannondale) was taking a new bike every half lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 17 Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) approaching the flyovers while riding in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 17 Emma White (Cannondale) descending a flyover in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 17 Helen Wyman (Kona) takes the start and goes wire to wire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 17 The Elite Women’s front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 17 Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) and Helen Wyman (Kona) are two of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 17 Hannah Rae Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 17 Emma White and her Cannondale teammates warm up in their tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman (Kona) took victory at the Jingle Cross opener in Iowa City on Friday night. The Briton won the women's C2 race ahead of Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) and Emma White (Cannondale).

Downpours all week in Iowa created some of the most challenging conditions the racers have ever faced. The thick mud wreaked havoc with the bikes, and the pits were forced to have clean machines ready every half lap of the race. Sections of the course that are normally rideable turned into very long stretches of running. Women without support in the pits were forced to abandon.

Wyman took the hole-shot and then rode wire to wire. While her bike handling is always solid, she particularly looked good tonight when on foot. Anderson turned in some of the fastest lap times of the night as she slowing reeled in the massive lead that Wyman had develop. In the end she had cut the gap to 16 seconds and settled for second place.

White started brilliantly in second place but had a small mid-race letdown and finished in third place.

Wyman had warmed up when the racecourse was configured for Saturday’s World Cup and was surprised when she suddenly faced a new hill on the Friday course. When she saw it she remarked to herself “Oh, Damn” as the hill “went on for ages”.

Wyman’s race was not without challenges. Twice she suffered dropped chain issues due to the thick mud, but she was able to make on course repairs to keep going.

Elle Anderson weighed in on the race, “It was a really, really challenging race. I just feel that the mud was about as sticky as it gets. It was definitely a shock to the system to see how much running there was per lap.”

Anderson added, “It’s really funny. There hasn’t been mud in my life since last February. It was a reawaking and all that muscle memory of how to ride in the mud…it all came back pretty fast.”

The Elite Women who have UCI points will compete in the Inaugural Jingle Cross World Cup on Saturday. Wyman is hoping for similar conditions to tonight. She remarked, “I think it would be absolutely fantastic. This, to me, is an amazing race”



Full Results