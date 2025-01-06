Wout van Aert will tackle both Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2025

By
published

Belgian to make road debut at Clásica Jaén ahead of full cobbled Classics season, but no Strade Bianche or Milan-San Remo

TOPSHOT JumboVisma teams Belgian rider Wout Van Aert wearing the sprinters green jersey celebrates as he cycles to the finish line the 18th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1432 km between Lourdes and Hautacam in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France on July 21 2022 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images
Wout Van Aert wearing the sprinters green jersey at the Tour de France in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert's plan for his 2025 road racing season is taking shape, with starts at both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France on the cards this season.

The Belgian was set to take on the two Grand Tours in 2024 before a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen derailed his spring campaign and threw off his season plans – including a career debut in Italy.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.