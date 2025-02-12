'I really want to win the mountain bike world title' - Mathieu van der Poel adds fat tyre racing to Classics and Tour de France goals

Alpecin-Decuninink leader to debut at Tirreno-Adriatico and challenge Tadej Pogačar in Belgium

Mathieu van der Poel in action at the 2024 Tour de France
Mathieu van der Poel in action at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has revealed he will begin his 2025 road season at Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March and then target the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and an early stage victory at the Tour de France. 

He will not ride the hilly UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda but instead wants to target a first cross-country mountain bike world title in Valais, Switzerland in early September. 

  • March 10-16: Tirreno-Adriatico
  • March 22: Milan-San Remo
  • March 28: E3 Saxo Classic
  • April 6: Tour of Flanders
  • April 13: Paris-Roubaix
  • July 5-27: Tour de France
  • September 14: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

