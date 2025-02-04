Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel plot alternate routes to the cobbled Classics after CX Worlds

Dutchman to kick off road season much later than rival at Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adriatico

Van der Poel and Van Aert racing at the E3 Saxo Classic last season
Van der Poel and Van Aert racing at the E3 Saxo Classic last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the conclusion of the Cyclo-cross World Championships, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert are turning their attention to the upcoming Classics season. However, they are opting for quite different approaches.

Even as early as the day after Worlds, the champion Van der Poel headed to the golf course with a ski trip also in his immediate plans, while Van Aert was back on the bike, clocking in six hours and 168km of training on the road.

