Wout van Aert returns to site of crash that ended his 2024 Classics season in Visma training

By
published

'2025 Classics kick off' says Belgian as Visma-Lease a Bike recon the Flandrien Hills

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling race, 188,6 km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 27 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has returned to the site of his horror crash from Dwars door Vlaanderen last season, where he was left screaming in agony as his Classics season came to a painful end. 

The Belgian was part of a large Visma-Lease a Bike group that explored the Flemish hills and cobbled roads he knows so well on a 97km route starting and finishing in Oudenaarde the finish location of the Tour of Flanders.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.