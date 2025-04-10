Wout van Aert has a wild ride during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance - Video

Belgian suffers a puncture and nearly crashes in the Arenberg Forest

Wout van Aert stopped along the walking path in the Arenberg forest after puncturing
Wout van Aert looking down at his flat tyre during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of this year's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert completed his Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance on Thursday, riding 130 kilometres from the start of the first sector of pavé in Troisville to sector 11 in Mons-en-Pévèle. The Belgian had a wild ride on the Arenberg Forest sector, nearly crashing after suffering a puncture.

Luckily, Van Aert has excellent bike handling skills and managed to use a cyclocross-style kick-push to right himself and veer off of the pavé and onto the walking path before rolling to a stop.

