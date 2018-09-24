World Championships: Jungels, Dennis, Van der Breggen talk team time trial – Podcast

Image 1 of 6 Quick-Step Floors en route to winning the 2018 team time trial world championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Rohan Dennis on the front for BMC Racing (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Canyon-SRAM en route to Worlds team time trial gold. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Canyon-SRAM beat Boels Dolmans and Sunweb to win the 2018 Worlds team time trial. (Image credit: TDW) Image 5 of 6 Canyon-SRAM atop the podium at the Innsbruck Worlds. (Image credit: TDW) Image 6 of 6 Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen are among the TT favourites again (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships have kicked off in Innsbruck, Austria, in the mountainous Tirol region of the Alps, with the elite women's and men's trade team time trails on Sunday.

In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, Kirsten Frattini and Stephen Farrand discuss the winning performances from teams Quick-Step Floors and Canyon-SRAM. It was the final edition of the trade team event, after a seven-year run, before the UCI take steps toward a national team version of the discipline at next year's World Championships in Yorkshire.

We hear from Quick-Step Floors' Bob Jungels, BMC Racing's Rohan Dennis and Boels-Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen on the official end of the trade team time trial, as they look ahead to the individual event.

The World Championship shifts into the national team events on Monday; individual time trials and road races for the junior, under-23 and elite men and women, for what will be seven more days of racing.

The World Championships is never strictly about the bike races and so while in Innsbruck the UCI will be announcing the new WorldTour reforms, while at the same time the CPA is set to host an election that will decide its new president.

Prendas Ciclismo have some unique and fantastic new lines. With new retro jerseys like the iconic Peugeot BP, La Vie Claire and Mapei, there's also a brand new capsule collection celebrating old races like the Baracchi Trophy and Bordeaux Paris. To enjoy great quality clothing without a premium price tag, visit Prendas Ciclismo online at prendas.co.uk.