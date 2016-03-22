World Cycling League debuts in California - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 On the velodrome in Carson, California (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 2 of 40 The Dublin Thunder (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 3 of 40 Tela Crane leads the bunch (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 4 of 40 Missy Erikson on the fornt during Saturday's afternoon session. (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 5 of 40 Matthew Rotherham and Giddeon Massie battle fro the lead (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 6 of 40 Matthew Rotherham and Giddeon Massie battle fro the lead (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 7 of 40 Stephen Hall (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 8 of 40 Patrick Kos (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 9 of 40 Eoin Morton of the Dublin Thunder (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 10 of 40 Missy Erikson of the California Wave (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 11 of 40 Alissa Maglaty (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 12 of 40 The women's spritn during Saturday's afternoon session. (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 13 of 40 Ryan Fintan of the Dublin Thunder (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 14 of 40 Roberto Serrano of the Mexico Heat (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 15 of 40 The Pennsylvania Lightning in the team pursuit tie-breaker (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 16 of 40 Mexico Heat in Team Pursuit Decider (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 17 of 40 Matthew Rotherham of the Connecticut Nor'Easters (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 18 of 40 Nate Koch (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 19 of 40 Zac Kovalcik leads the pack. (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 20 of 40 The Mexico Heat entertain the fans (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 21 of 40 The Pennsylvania Lightning after winning Friday night's debut session (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 22 of 40 Kate Wilson (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 23 of 40 Ignacio Sarabia of the Mexico Heat (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 24 of 40 Ignacio Prado of the Mexico Heat (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 25 of 40 Tyler Nothstein of the Pennsylvania Lightning (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 26 of 40 Alissa Maglaty of the California Wave rides in the women's elimination race (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 27 of 40 Women line up on the rails before the elimination race. (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 28 of 40 Andreas Mueller, Justin Williams and Zac Kovalcik (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 29 of 40 The Dublin Thunder circle the track in Carson (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 30 of 40 Antonieta Gaxiola of the Mexico Heat (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 31 of 40 Rider compete in the opening session of the World Cycling League (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 32 of 40 Ignacio Prado (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 33 of 40 Ignacio Prado (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 34 of 40 Ignacio Prado (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 35 of 40 Colleen Gulick (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 36 of 40 Susie Mitchell of the DublinThunder (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 37 of 40 Anita Yvonne Stenberg of the Pennsylvania Lightning (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 38 of 40 Teresa Casas of the MexicoHeat leads the bunch (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 39 of 40 Andreas Mueller of the California Wave (Image credit: Oran Kelly) Image 40 of 40 Ammon Byrne of the Dublin Thunder (Image credit: Oran Kelly)

The Pennsylvania Lightning out-dueled the Mexico heat over the weekend to take the inaugural race of the fledgling World Cycling League, a new track racing venture founded by former Philadelphia International Cycling Classic organiser Dave Chauner.

42 elite track cyclists from 12 countries competed in a six-team, three-session format that started Friday evening, continued Saturday afternoon and concluded with a final session Saturday evening.

In each session, the teams of four men and three women earned points in a 12-race format, which included no time trials or match sprints.

Olympic medalists from the 1984 Los Angeles Games, Nelson Vails and Steve Hegg, along with Connie Paraskevin, the four-time world sprint champion, four-time US road race national champion Fred Rodriguez, 2000 Olympian Tony Cruz from nearby Long Beach and bike speed record holder John Howard all attended as celebrity representatives for each team.

“This really is the future of cycling,” said Rodriguez, ambassador for the Pennsylvania Lightning. “It’s entertainment for a new generation with a shorter attention span. Nothing like this has been presented in the US before. And, the racing was real hard and aggressive. It was a very cool event. Plus, my team won.”

Shimano executive Wayne Stetina, came up from Orange County added, said he really didn't know what to expect.

“I was invited by Steve Hegg and I’m really glad I came up,” he said. “It was a great and entertaining format. No real down time. The spectators really seemed to respond to it. It was an electric atmosphere. This was a fun night of real good racing.”

On the track, the Lightning’s Kwesi Browne of Trinidad and Matthew Rotherham of Great Britain battled it out in the 500 and 1,000 meter races, both winning matches on the final night.

The endurance races featured Andreas Muller of Austria, the winningest racer in European six-day history, American Zak Kovalcik and Ignacio Prado of Mexico, who was named the men’s MVP.

On the women’s side, six-time Irish champion Eimear Moran, 10-time US Champion Tela Crane, event MVP Anita Stenberg of Norway and American sprinter Missy Erickson, who was coming back from a major injury, were featured. Stenbergy won multiple races while Erickson won two sprint races the final night.

“This event was fantastic,” Erickson said. “For me, to get back on the track was one thing. To compete in a ground-breaking event with so much charisma made it special. I think the format and the way they presented it, from the kits on up, shows great potential. I look forward to it continuing."