World Cycling League announces rosters for LA debut

The World Cycling League today announced rosters for the six teams that will compete in the new league’s debut event March 18 and 19 on the 250-meter velodrome at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, California.

Each team features seven riders that will compete in three sessions over two days. The 42-person race roster includes 24 men and 18 women from 11 nations.

“All these athletes competing love the excitement of close-quarter racing and have the scars and moxie to prove it,” said WCL CEO David Chauner, who formerly promoted the Phildelphia International Cycling Classic.

Former world and national champions will compete alongside Olympic long-team hopefuls in three “Trak” sessions, which include 12 races, seven for men and five for women with points awarded in each race toward a cumulative team score.

Races will be as short as two laps for sprinters and up to 40 laps for endurance riders. Each of the six teams will field from one to four riders in each "TeamTrak" race, with up to 24 riders on the track at once.

The new league hopes to change the nature of velodrome racing by adding a circus-like atmosphere with light shows and music to enhance the high-speed racing. California Wave rider Zac Kovalcik, a veteran of multiple Europen six-days events, said the World Cycling League events will provide an opportunity to showcase the riders’ power and speed in a new format.

“I can’t wait for the world premier event because I’m sure it will introduce a new era of cycling in America, and, even the world,” he said.

Chauner said riders for the debut event were chosen for their showmanship as much as their competitive prowess.

“Bottom line, is we‘ve selected the first group of WCL cyclists from over 100 well-qualified international applicants to ensure we have a good mix of sprint and endurance talent,” said Chauner. “We’ve picked riders with both experience and promise who love to perform for the crowd and want to be part of a new chapter for American cycling.”

Nate Koch, the California Wave’s flamboyant sprinter, said he was drawn to track cycling from a promising collegiate career in track-and-field because his “flair for showmanship” was better appreciated on the velodromes of London and Berlin.

“The energy of racing the track is unlike any other,” Koch said. “Fans are screaming for you every inch of the way and the loud music and crazy lighting makes it feel like you are racing in a night club. It's like dancing and partying on your bike at 50mph with thousands of fans cheering you on.”

California Wave:

Andreas Mueller, Endurance

Zane Torre, Endurrance

Missy Erickson, Sprint

Zach Kovalcik, Endurance

Nate Koch, Sprint

Korina Huizar, Endurance

Alissa Maglaty, Endurance

Colorado Cyclones:

Giddeon Massie, Sprinter

Dana Feiss, Sprinter

Justin Williams, Endurance

Kate Wilson, Endurance

Patrick Jones, Endurance

Christina Birch, Endurance

Dean Hass, Endurance

Connecticut Nor’Easters:

Matthew Rotherham, Sprinter

Anissa Cobb, Sprinter

Patrick Kos, Endurance

Tela Crane, Endurance

Matt Gittings, Endurance

Sera Ferrara, Endurance

Luke Momper, Endurance

Pennsylvania Lightning:

Kwesi Browne, Sprinter

Stephen Hall, Endurance

Michael Chauner, Endurance

Tyler Nothstein, Endurance

Anita Yvonne Stenberg, Sprinter

Colleen Gulick, Endurance

Charline Joiner, Endurance

Dublin Thunder:

Eamonn Byrne, Endurance

Con Collis, Endurance

Fintan Ryan, Endurance

Eoin Morton, Endurance

Eimear Moran, Sprinter

Lydia Gurley, Endurance

Susie Mitchel, Endurance

Mexico Heat:

Guy East, Endurance

Daniela Gaxiola, Sprinter

Roberto Serrano, Sprinter

Antonieta Gaxiola, Endurance

Ignacio Sarabio, Endurcnace

Teresa Casas, Endurance

Ignacio Prado, Endurance