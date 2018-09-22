World Championships: Team time trial start times
Bepink get things rolling at 10:10 a.m. (UTC), elite men start at 2:40 p.m.
The 2018 UCI Road World Championships officially roll out of the start house with the elite men's and women's team time trials on Sunday, September 23, starting at 10:10 a.m. (UTC) for the women and 2:40 p.m. for the men. In the final year for the trade team configuration of the event, some of the top teams will be anxious to add their names to the final podium roll call.
Bepink start things rolling as the first of 12 women's teams that will go off in three-minute intervals. The heavy hitters start with Wiggle High5 at 10:28, followed in quick succession by Ale Cipollini, Canyon-SRAM, Mitchelton-Scott, Boels Dolmans and defending champions Team Sunweb.
The men's field is sprinkled with local Continental teams and hopeful Pro Continental outfits before the WorldTour teams start with Katusha Alpecin at 3:10. The favoured contenders for rainbow stripes start hitting the course at 3:28 with Mitchelton-Scott, followed in three-minute intervals by Bora-Hansgrohe, three-time winners Quick-Step Floors, Team Sky, two-time winners BMC Racing and defending champions Team Sunweb.
Team time trial start times (all times UTC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bepink
|10:10:00
|2
|Team Virtu Cycling
|10:13:00
|3
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:16:00
|4
|Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|10:19:00
|5
|Btc City Ljubljana
|10:22:00
|6
|Valcar Pbm
|10:25:00
|7
|Wiggle High5
|10:28:00
|8
|Ale Cipollini
|10:31:00
|9
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10:34:00
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:37:00
|11
|Boels Dolmans Cycling
|10:40:00
|12
|Team Sunweb
|10:43:00
|1
|Tirol Cycling Team
|14:40:00
|2
|Wsa Pushbikers
|14:43:00
|3
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|14:46:00
|4
|Dukla Banska Bystrica
|14:49:00
|5
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|14:52:00
|6
|Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
|14:55:00
|7
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|14:58:00
|8
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|15:01:00
|9
|Elkov - Author
|15:04:00
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:07:00
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15:10:00
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:13:00
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:16:00
|14
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|15:19:00
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|15:22:00
|16
|Movistar Team
|15:25:00
|17
|Mitchelton - Scott
|15:28:00
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|15:31:00
|19
|Quick - Step Floors
|15:34:00
|20
|Team Sky
|15:37:00
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|15:40:00
|22
|Team Sunweb
|15:43:00
