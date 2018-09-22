World Championships: Team time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Team Sunweb 5th in the stage 3 team time trial at the tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Quick-Step Floors third stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Team Sunweb on the podium with Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Boels Dolmans team riding to the win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships officially roll out of the start house with the elite men's and women's team time trials on Sunday, September 23, starting at 10:10 a.m. (UTC) for the women and 2:40 p.m. for the men. In the final year for the trade team configuration of the event, some of the top teams will be anxious to add their names to the final podium roll call.

Bepink start things rolling as the first of 12 women's teams that will go off in three-minute intervals. The heavy hitters start with Wiggle High5 at 10:28, followed in quick succession by Ale Cipollini, Canyon-SRAM, Mitchelton-Scott, Boels Dolmans and defending champions Team Sunweb.

The men's field is sprinkled with local Continental teams and hopeful Pro Continental outfits before the WorldTour teams start with Katusha Alpecin at 3:10. The favoured contenders for rainbow stripes start hitting the course at 3:28 with Mitchelton-Scott, followed in three-minute intervals by Bora-Hansgrohe, three-time winners Quick-Step Floors, Team Sky, two-time winners BMC Racing and defending champions Team Sunweb.

Team time trial start times (all times UTC)

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bepink 10:10:00 2 Team Virtu Cycling 10:13:00 3 Parkhotel Valkenburg 10:16:00 4 Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team 10:19:00 5 Btc City Ljubljana 10:22:00 6 Valcar Pbm 10:25:00 7 Wiggle High5 10:28:00 8 Ale Cipollini 10:31:00 9 Canyon-SRAM Racing 10:34:00 10 Mitchelton-Scott 10:37:00 11 Boels Dolmans Cycling 10:40:00 12 Team Sunweb 10:43:00