Trending

World Championships: Team time trial start times

Bepink get things rolling at 10:10 a.m. (UTC), elite men start at 2:40 p.m.

Image 1 of 5

Team Sunweb 5th in the stage 3 team time trial at the tour de France

Team Sunweb 5th in the stage 3 team time trial at the tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse

BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Quick-Step Floors third stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse

Quick-Step Floors third stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Team Sunweb on the podium with Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla

Team Sunweb on the podium with Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

The Boels Dolmans team riding to the win

The Boels Dolmans team riding to the win
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships officially roll out of the start house with the elite men's and women's team time trials on Sunday, September 23, starting at 10:10 a.m. (UTC) for the women and 2:40 p.m. for the men. In the final year for the trade team configuration of the event, some of the top teams will be anxious to add their names to the final podium roll call.

Bepink start things rolling as the first of 12 women's teams that will go off in three-minute intervals. The heavy hitters start with Wiggle High5 at 10:28, followed in quick succession by Ale Cipollini, Canyon-SRAM, Mitchelton-Scott, Boels Dolmans and defending champions Team Sunweb.

The men's field is sprinkled with local Continental teams and hopeful Pro Continental outfits before the WorldTour teams start with Katusha Alpecin at 3:10. The favoured contenders for rainbow stripes start hitting the course at 3:28 with Mitchelton-Scott, followed in three-minute intervals by Bora-Hansgrohe, three-time winners Quick-Step Floors, Team Sky, two-time winners BMC Racing and defending champions Team Sunweb.

Team time trial start times (all times UTC)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bepink10:10:00
2Team Virtu Cycling10:13:00
3Parkhotel Valkenburg10:16:00
4Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team10:19:00
5Btc City Ljubljana10:22:00
6Valcar Pbm10:25:00
7Wiggle High510:28:00
8Ale Cipollini10:31:00
9Canyon-SRAM Racing10:34:00
10Mitchelton-Scott10:37:00
11Boels Dolmans Cycling10:40:00
12Team Sunweb10:43:00

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tirol Cycling Team14:40:00
2Wsa Pushbikers14:43:00
3Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang14:46:00
4Dukla Banska Bystrica14:49:00
5Team Lotto - Kern Haus14:52:00
6Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega14:55:00
7Team Vorarlberg Santic14:58:00
8Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels15:01:00
9Elkov - Author15:04:00
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:07:00
11Team Katusha Alpecin15:10:00
12Trek - Segafredo15:13:00
13Ag2R La Mondiale15:16:00
14Team LottoNL - Jumbo15:19:00
15Astana Pro Team15:22:00
16Movistar Team15:25:00
17Mitchelton - Scott15:28:00
18Bora - Hansgrohe15:31:00
19Quick - Step Floors15:34:00
20Team Sky15:37:00
21BMC Racing Team15:40:00
22Team Sunweb15:43:00

 