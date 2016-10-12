World Championships: Germany leads medal table after time trials
USA, Netherlands only other gold medal winners
Germany leads the medal count at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, Qatar after the victories of Tony Martin and Marco Mathis in the elite men's and U23 men's individual time trials, respectively. The country also scored one silver medal with Maximilian Schachmann in the U23 men's time trial.
The United States is second, also claiming two gold medals with Amber Neben in the elite women's category and Brandon McNulty in the junior men's.
The Dutch team is the only other to claim a gold medal, with Karlijn Swinkels winning the junior women's time trial. Ellen van Dijk gave the country its only other medal, a silver in the elite women's race.
Belarus, Italy and Denmark each claimed one silver medal, while Australia has two bronze medal-winning performances. Spain and France round out the tally with one bronze medal each.
Medal table after individual time trials
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Germany
|2
|1
|United States
|2
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|Belarus
|1
|Italy
|1
|Denmark
|1
|Australia
|2
|Spain
|1
|France
|1
