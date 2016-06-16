Trending

Quiz: Milestones in women's cycling - Can you guess the year?

What year did women gain events at World Championships and Olympics?

British women's team pursuit (gallery) - Women's Week

Cyclingnews is pleased to welcome our readers to Women's Week, held in conjunction with the launch of our brand new dedicated women's racing page. But how well do you know your history of women's cycling events?

They've come a long way, but women have almost always lagged behind men in major championships. Do you know what year the women gained various cycling events previously raced by men at the World Championships and Olympics? Test your knowledge with these milestones in women's cycling.

 