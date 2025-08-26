'With the team we've got, it's well within our grasp' – UAE Team Emirates-XRG ready to step into Vuelta a España spotlight at team time trial

By published

Emirati squad looking for victory on Wednesday with leaders João Almeida and Juan Ayuso sitting 10th and 11th on GC

ORIHUELA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of Joao Almeida of Portugal, Filippo Baroncini of Italy, Felix Grossschartner of Austria, Julius Johansen of Denmark, Ivo Oliveira of Portugal, Pavel Sivakov of France and UAE Team Emirates - XRG sprint during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025, Stage 1 a 34.3km stage from Orihuela to Orihuela on February 05, 2025 in Orihuela, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
João Almeida, shown at the front of the line of UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders with teammate Brandon McNulty ahead and out of the photo, at the TTT in February at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana  (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the strength of their team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG are yet to fully shine at this year's Vuelta a España, failing to contest either of the punchier finishes on stages 3 and 4, and lacking a fast man to contest the two sprint days, but as the team time trial arrives on stage 5, their first win of the race could be right around the corner.

It's 24.1 kilometres that they have to contest on Wednesday, as a flat team time trial comes into play and pits the 23 teams against each other and the clock for the first stage in Spain of the race's 2025 edition.

UAE's co-leaders, João Almeida and Juan Ayuso, are both adept time trial riders, so that shouldn't be an issue, but with specialists such as Jay Vine and Mikkel Bjerg also present at the Vuelta, they will probably line up in Figueres with the strongest squad.

That being said, UAE Team Emirates-XRG aren't overly stressed – about the TTT or having performed relatively quietly as pre-race favourite and key rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) already having won a stage – with Ayuso and Almeida's teammates well aware that Wednesday won't be the be-all, end-all of the GC battle.

"It will be about 25 to 26 minutes, and it's not like Paris-Nice rules, where it's the first guy's time – you have to get four guys to the finish line. I like it a bit more because you really have to work more as a team.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

