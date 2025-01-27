'She knows Demi's level and what she has to train for' – Van Dijk backs Van der Breggen to rediscover top form after coming out of retirement

'I think she will reach at least the level she had when she retired and I expect her to be straight away competitive for the win' says Dutch veteran

Anna van der Breggen and Ellen van Dijk at the UEC European Championships in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few riders have raced alongside or against Anna van der Breggen more than veteran Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek), with the latter confident that her Dutch compatriot will be competing for wins and quickly back to her best as she returns to racing for SD Worx-Protime in 2025, three years after retiring.

Van Dijk and Van der Breggen were cornerstones of the Dutch women's World Championships team for all of the 2010s, alongside the likes of Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten. They raced at eight elite road races together between 2012 and 2021, including Van der Breggen's two victories in 2018 and 2020, and were often closely matched in time trials, taking four ITT world titles between them too.

