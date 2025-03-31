Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Anna van der Breggen to ride Tour of Flanders in comeback seasons

By published

French star to lead alongside Marianne Vos, while SD Worx-Protime rider joins up with Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes

Van der Breggen and Ferrand-Prévot both finished on the podium of Strade Bianche, beaten only by Demi Vollering
Van der Breggen and Ferrand-Prévot both finished on the podium of Strade Bianche, beaten only by Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) are set to ride the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, April 6 in co-leader roles with Marianne Vos and Lotte Kopecky after spending time at altitude. 

Neither rider initially had the Ronde on their Classics schedules. However, their respective teams have confirmed to Cyclingnews that they should both be at the start in Oudenaarde.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

