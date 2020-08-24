Win your own custom-designed kit with Rapha and Cyclingnews

Earlier this year, Rapha reached out to Cyclingnews to ask if we would write a feature about Custom, the brand's new tool which allows users to create their own design from an almost infinite number of possibilities via new online designing software. In the months since, we've burned through many an hour playing with the tool, however, while deciding on which of the many designs and colours to use, we think we had a better idea.

Rather than use the tool ourselves to create a design of our own, then write a review of the process we're giving our readers a reason to try it out themselves.

Throughout this week, you are invited to use Rapha Custom to create your own designs, then on Friday we'll pick a design and the lucky creator will ride off into the sunset wearing his or her new, truly-unique kit.

However, that's not all. Rapha Custom has a minimum order of five of each item when designing using its online creator tool. So the four remaining kit designs will be put up for auction, and the proceeds will be donated to charity - split equally between CALM and Ambitious about Autism .

How to enter

Step 1. Head to Rapha Custom and create an account so that later on, you can save your design and share it with us.

Step 2. Design your own kit

Ensure you complete your design for both a jersey and bib shorts in order for your entry to be valid. You can choose to design either a men's or a women's design. If you wish to include the charity logos, you can download them from the gallery at the foot of this page.

Jersey links: Men's Pro Team Midweight jersey or Women's Pro Team Midweight jersey.

Bib shorts links: Men's Pro Team bib shorts or Women's Pro Team bib shorts.

Step 3. Once you've finished a design, hit 'review and save', then 'save and exit'.

Step 4. Once you have designed both jersey and bib shorts, head to your Rapha Custom account page.

Step 5. Share your designs. Under each of your two designs, hit 'options', then hit 'copy link' and paste them both into the form below.

If the form doesn't load, you can view it at the original link here.

Logos

If you wish to include the Ambitious about Autism, CALM, Rapha or Cyclingnews logos into your design, you can download them here.