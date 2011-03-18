Willems out for up to two months with knee problems

Frederic Willems holds it for the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frederik Willems of Omega Pharma-Lotto must undergo knee surgery which will keep him out of racing for up to two months. The 31-year-old will have the operation on Friday, the team announced.

Willems abandoned the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico last week with knee pain.

According to the team, the Belgian suffers from a “pre-patellar friction syndrome,” or problem with the bursa on the kneecap. When riding, there is a friction will causes an irritation and inflammation, and therefore pain.

He will not be allowed to ride for three weeks after the surgery, and it is hoped that he can start racing again within two months.