Willems to move to Omega Pharma-Lotto?

Frederik Willems (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frederik Willems of Liquigas is thinking of signing with Omega Pharma-Lotto for the coming two years. The Belgian has had serious talks with the team.

Willems, 30, is currently recovering from knee surgery. He had his most recent talks with Omega Pharma-Lotto general manager Geert Coeman on Tuesday evening.

“They know my needs, I am going for two years,” Willems told the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. “The deal is not final, but we are on the right way. I want it wrapped up within two weeks.”

He added, “I have also talked to Liquigas, but returning to Belgium appeals to me.” His manager spoke with Katusha, but they were unable to agree on financials.

Willems started his pro career with Vlaanderen-T-Intern in 2003, and has ridden for Liquigas since 2007. He did not finish his last three races this season (Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold Race, and Flèche Wallonne).

The Belgian underwent surgery on his left knee at the end of April, and this week returned to light training. According to his personal website, his first race back should be the Belgian national road championship at the end of June.