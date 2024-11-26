Will self-inflating tyres sweep the Classics in 2025? Van Aert and Jorgenson trial the technology in training following Vos' Gravel Worlds victory

Visma leaders utilise Gravaa KAPS wheelset system after a year hiatus from the peloton at Paris-Roubaix in 2024

The Gravaa self-inflating tyre used by Marianne Vos to victory at the 2024 Gravel World Championships
The Gravaa self-inflating tyre used by Marianne Vos to victory at the 2024 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

Self-inflating tyre technology had a hiatus from the Paris-Roubaix and Classics peloton during the 2024 season after its initial landmark first use in 2023, however, after the success of Marianne Vos using the technology en route to Gravel World Championships victory, are they set to return next spring?

It's Vos's trade team Visma-Lease a Bike who have been spotted using the Dutch brand Gravaa's KAPS system during a recent training session on the cobbled roads of Flanders, after they first trialled the adjustable tyre pressure system in a race there at Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2023.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

