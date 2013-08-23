Fahlin to Wiggle Honda in 2014

Image 1 of 3 Emilia Fahlin moved to Hitec from the Specialized - Lululemon squad (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 2 of 3 Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) glances uphill during the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Swedish national champion Emilia Fahlin will ride for Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling as of 2014, the Australian team announced Friday. Only 24 years old, she has ridden professionally since 2007 and can claim numerous prestigious titles.

"Emilia Fahlin is a well-known name in women's cycling, she has always been a reliable winner and worker in the world's biggest and strongest teams," said team manager Rochelle Gilmore.

"Emilia was a perfect addition to Wiggle Honda, she will add significant strength to the team, to our lead-outs, to our TTT and TT's…" Gilmore said. "Plus Emilia herself is a very fast sprinter. Most importantly, Emilia shares the same passion as her new team members to promote women's cycling and pave the way for the next generation of young female athletes."

"I'm pretty excited," said Fahlin. "It's the first year that Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling has been running but I see it as a really exciting project. Also because they're working to promote women's cycling, which is something that I see as very important, and something I really want to be a part of.

"So that was one key factor, and another is that it's the first year that the team has been running and it's had a great, great year," she said. "I want to be part of that, and to help the team develop further next year."

Fahlin has earned two national road titles and three time trial titles so far in her career. She turned pro with T-Mobile, which ultimately became Team Specialized-lululemon. She joined Hitec Products this year.