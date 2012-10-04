Fahlin and Hosking join Hitec Products for 2013

Image 1 of 4 An overjoyed Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) celebrates beating Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 Emilia Fahlin (Specialized-Lululemon) on her way out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Happy - Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Emilia Fahlin (HTC-HighRoad) signs against her number (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Hitec Products has announced the addition of Emilia Fahlin and Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) to their fast-expanding roster for 2013.

Australian sprinter Hosking's impressive 2012 season included wins at Drentse-8, Halle-Buizingen and a stage at Route de France Féminine. The 22-year-old has made the most of her three years under the guidance of coach and teammate Ina Teutenberg.

"I never thought I would be a world class sprinter," Hosking told Cyclingnews heading into the 2012 season. "I'm still not at that level yet, but I think some of the results I've had so far have shown that maybe if I work really hard I can get there and I can be the sort of rider that Ina is."

Fahlin is a triple Swedish national time trial champion and although she didn't score any individual victories in 2012, her palmares includes wins at Tour de l'Ardèche, Tour of California Women's Criterium and the Redlands Bicycle Classic. In 2010 and 2011, Fahlin finished in the top 10 in the individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.

The latest announcement comes in a big week for Hitec Products, having also signed world championship silver medallist Rachel Neylan (ABUS Nutrizzion) and Italy's Rossella Ratto (Verinlegno-Fabiano) as the team re-builds following the departure of Swedish champion Emma Johansson.

"A significant observation of Emilia and Chloe during 2012 (and common to all the new signings) is their additional ability to put own goals aside and sacrifice everything for the team when needed," said team boss Karl Lima. "It is an ability that is valued above all other skills in our team."