Wiggins to race Revolution Series as part of Olympic preparations

Bradley Wiggins will race at the opening round of the 2015/16 Revolution Series in Derby in August as a building block ahead of the Olympic Games in Rio next year.

The six-round track series takes place at velodromes across the UK and will be used by Team Wiggins riders as key preparation for their big goals – the World Track Championships in London March 2016, and then the Olympics.

UCI Hour Record holder Wiggins is down to race both the team and individual pursuits, while the team will be represented across all the other elite disciplines.

“We’re excited to start the track season with Team Wiggins and begin the build up to the Olympics,” said Wiggins. “I remember racing the very first Revolution in 2003 so I’m looking forward to getting back in front of the Revolution crowds and enjoying some good racing.”

Team Wiggins was set up to help Great Britain’s team pursuiters come together to reach peak form for the Olympics and includes the likes of Andy Tennant, Steven Burke, Owain Doull, Mark Christian, Jonathan Dibben, and Chris Lawless.

Team GB is facing an uphill struggle on the road to Rio after this year’s track worlds in France yielded not a single gold medal, the first time that has happened since 2001. Wiggins himself is aiming to add to his collection of seven Olympic medals that includes four golds and one silver before he calls time on his career. He will also make an appearance on the road in August at RideLondon but will be back on the boards at the opening round of the Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, in October.

Given the multiple world and Olympic medals on the palmarès of other members of Team Wiggins, they should be among the favourites to clinch the overall Revolution Series title.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Team Wiggins to the Revolution Series this year,” said Revolution Series promoter James Pope. “After a close contest last season between Champions, Maloja Pushbikers, and Orica-GreenEdge, the addition of Team Wiggins is sure to take the racing up another level and their calibre of track riders will make them a serious contender to take the Championship title.”

Round 1 in Derby will take place from August 14-16 with four sessions of racing across the three days.