Wiggins pulls out of Staffordshire Grand Prix
Illness forces late call
Fans of Bradley Wiggins will have to wait a little while longer to see him in action after it was confirmed that he had pulled out of the Staffordshire Grand Prix.
Wiggins was due to take part in the elite race this Friday, which would have been his first road appearance since setting the Hour Record last month, but the organisers announced that the WIGGINS team had pulled their star rider.
The team announced that a "a slight illness" has forced the 2012 Tour de France champion to miss the event. Wiggins also pulled out of a track event in Italy at the end of June, stating that he was still recovering from his Hour Record ride.
Wiggins' next race is due to be the RideLondon Classic in August, followed by his return to the track at the opening round of the Revolution Series in Derby and the first round of the Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia.
The British rider is hoping to end his career on the track at the Olympic Games in Rio next summer.
