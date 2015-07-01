Wiggins to return to road racing at Staffordshire Cycling Festival
Briton making first appearance since UCI Hour Record
Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) will return to the road this weekend at the Staffordshire Cycling Festival, his first road race since setting the UCI Hour Record last month. Wiggins will take part in the Stafford Grand Prix, which takes place on the opening day of the festival on Friday, 4 July.
The race will be only Wiggins’ second for the Wiggins team after making his debut at the Tour de Yorkshire in May. Wiggins hasn’t raced since he broke the Hour Record at the beginning of June, setting a new distance of 54.526. It was also announced earlier this month that Wiggins would take part in RideLondon at the start of August, and he is set to return to the track a few days later at the opening round of the Revolution series in Derby, England.
Wiggins has also penned in the first round of the Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, on October 30.
