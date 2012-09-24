Report: Ventoux and two ascents of L'Alpe d'Huez for 2013 Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 The famed Mont Ventoux hosts 2009 Etape (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 2 of 5 Tour de France 2009: Profile of stage 20 final climb, Mont Ventoux (Image credit: www.letour.fr) Image 3 of 5 The corners of Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Mark Sharon and friends) Image 4 of 5 Armstrong and Contador on Mont Ventoux at the 2009 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 L'Alpe d'Huez is a tortuous climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The official presentation of the 2013 Tour de France may still be a month away but there is already speculation that the mighty Mount Ventoux will return to La Grande Boucle next season.

It will be a big year for the Tour in 2013 as it celebrates its 100th edition and French news outlet Le Dauphine Libere is reporting that apart from the 'Giant of Provence' appearing for just the third time in a decade, the classic peak of the Tour, L'Alpe d'Huez will be conquered not once but twice.

As already reported, the 2013 Grand Départ will take place on the island of Corsica. The Mediterranean island host three stages in what will be the Tour's first visit to Corsica, after having visited all the departments of mainland France, since its inception in 1903. The race will then move to Nice for a team time trial.

According to Monday's report, Ventoux will be climbed at the beginning of the third week. In its last appearance in 2009, Ventoux proved decisive for Alberto Contador (Astana) en route to general classification victory, while Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) triumphed on the demanding stage.

On July 18, the Tour hits "XXL mode" according to the report, with two ascents of L'Alpe d'Huez. Starting in Gap, the peloton will head up the infamous 21 switchbacks before travelling back down via the Col de Sarenne on soon to be asphalted roads. The stage will the reach a crescendo with another ascent of L'Alpe d'Huez.

Also the penultimate stage is believed to be an uphill time trial to Semnoz.

The presentation for the centenary Tour de France takes place in Paris on October 24.