Wiggins, Cavendish prepare for Track World Championships - Gallery

Team GB training in Manchester

Image 1 of 21

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish

Image 2 of 21

Bradley Wiggins

Image 3 of 21

Mark Cavendish on his pursuit bike in Manchester

Image 4 of 21

Shane Sutton

Image 5 of 21

Bradley Wiggins gets ready to ride

Image 6 of 21

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish

Image 7 of 21

Laura Trott at the Team GB media event

Image 8 of 21

Becky James of the Great Britain Cycling Team faces the media at the Manchester Velodrome

Image 9 of 21

Bradley Wiggins

Image 10 of 21

Team GB trains in the team pursuit

Image 11 of 21

Mark Cavendish

Image 12 of 21

Mark Cavendish back in the swing on the track

Image 13 of 21

Mark Cavendish on the pursuit bike

Image 14 of 21

Mark Cavendish on the pursuit bike

Image 15 of 21

Team GB practice their team pursuit formation

Image 16 of 21

Bradley Wiggins

Image 17 of 21

Bradley Wiggins warms up

Image 18 of 21

Mark Cavendish on the track in Manchester

Image 19 of 21

Mark Cavendish on the rail

Image 20 of 21

Bradley Wiggins

Image 21 of 21

Bradley Wiggins trains in Manchester ahead of the world championships

Bradley WigginsMark Cavendish, and the Great Britain track squad were in Manchester on Thursday for a tune-up before the UCI Track World Championships begin in London next week.

Cavendish is due to partner up with Wiggins in the Madison, while Wiggins will lead the British team pursuit squad in their quest for gold. Cavendish will take part in the omnium with an eye on qualifying for the Olympic Games in the event.

Ed Clancy makes his return from back surgery for the Worlds, and is joined by Steven Burke, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull and Chris Latham, in the men's endurance squad.

On the women's side, Laura Trott will seek to continue her dominance in the omnium this season and re-establish herself as world champion after being beaten by Australian Annette Edmondson last season. Trott will also take part in the team pursuit with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell Shand as the team attempts to regain their place on the top step after also being denied by Australia last year.

The World Championships kick off in London on March 2.

 