Wiggins, Cavendish prepare for Track World Championships - Gallery
Team GB training in Manchester
Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, and the Great Britain track squad were in Manchester on Thursday for a tune-up before the UCI Track World Championships begin in London next week.
Related Articles
Cavendish is due to partner up with Wiggins in the Madison, while Wiggins will lead the British team pursuit squad in their quest for gold. Cavendish will take part in the omnium with an eye on qualifying for the Olympic Games in the event.
Ed Clancy makes his return from back surgery for the Worlds, and is joined by Steven Burke, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull and Chris Latham, in the men's endurance squad.
On the women's side, Laura Trott will seek to continue her dominance in the omnium this season and re-establish herself as world champion after being beaten by Australian Annette Edmondson last season. Trott will also take part in the team pursuit with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell Shand as the team attempts to regain their place on the top step after also being denied by Australia last year.
The World Championships kick off in London on March 2.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy