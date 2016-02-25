Wiggins, Cavendish prepare for Track World Championships - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish Image 2 of 21 Bradley Wiggins Image 3 of 21 Mark Cavendish on his pursuit bike in Manchester Image 4 of 21 Shane Sutton Image 5 of 21 Bradley Wiggins gets ready to ride Image 6 of 21 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish Image 7 of 21 Laura Trott at the Team GB media event Image 8 of 21 Becky James of the Great Britain Cycling Team faces the media at the Manchester Velodrome Image 9 of 21 Bradley Wiggins Image 10 of 21 Team GB trains in the team pursuit Image 11 of 21 Mark Cavendish Image 12 of 21 Mark Cavendish back in the swing on the track Image 13 of 21 Mark Cavendish on the pursuit bike Image 14 of 21 Mark Cavendish on the pursuit bike Image 15 of 21 Team GB practice their team pursuit formation Image 16 of 21 Bradley Wiggins Image 17 of 21 Bradley Wiggins warms up Image 18 of 21 Mark Cavendish on the track in Manchester Image 19 of 21 Mark Cavendish on the rail Image 20 of 21 Bradley Wiggins Image 21 of 21 Bradley Wiggins trains in Manchester ahead of the world championships

Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, and the Great Britain track squad were in Manchester on Thursday for a tune-up before the UCI Track World Championships begin in London next week.

Cavendish is due to partner up with Wiggins in the Madison, while Wiggins will lead the British team pursuit squad in their quest for gold. Cavendish will take part in the omnium with an eye on qualifying for the Olympic Games in the event.

Ed Clancy makes his return from back surgery for the Worlds, and is joined by Steven Burke, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull and Chris Latham, in the men's endurance squad.

On the women's side, Laura Trott will seek to continue her dominance in the omnium this season and re-establish herself as world champion after being beaten by Australian Annette Edmondson last season. Trott will also take part in the team pursuit with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell Shand as the team attempts to regain their place on the top step after also being denied by Australia last year.

The World Championships kick off in London on March 2.