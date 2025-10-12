'Why not?' - Tom Pidcock defends decision to race Il Lombardia and Gravel Worlds in the same weekend

By published

'It's not ideal, but who cares?' British rider finishes sixth in back-to-back events

Tom Pidcock at the UCI Gravel World Championships 2025
Tom Pidcock at the UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 (Image credit: SWPix)

After racing a total of 422 kilometres and finishing in sixth place at both Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday and the UCI Gravel World Championships in the Netherlands on Sunday, Great Britain's Tom Pidcock faced a flurry of questions about his decision to compete in both events on the same weekend. In response, he simply said, "Why not?"

"I like doing things that are different. Also, Pinarello came out with a new gravel bike, and it was nice that I could race on it this year. I tried to do my best here today," he said after more than four and a half hours in the saddle at the elite men's 180.9km race at Gravel Worlds in Maastricht.

The Monument was 241km, and a nearly six-hour race, where he finished in sixth place, 4:16 behind the winner and reigning world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). He then began his travel to the Netherlands later that evening and was considered one of the favourites to win in his debut at the UCI Gravel Worlds.

Tom Pidcock at the UCI Gravel World Championships 2025

Tom Pidcock at the UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships and the final rounds of the Life Time Grand Prix - including breaking news, interviews and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground in Limburg and Arkansas as the action unfolds. Find out more.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.