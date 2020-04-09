Trending

Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in round 2

By

Vote in the second round for the most exciting battles on the pavé of Hell of the North

Tom Boonen raises four fingers in the arm as he wins the 2012 edition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
JUMP TO:

The first round of voting in Cyclingnews' poll to find the best edition of Paris-Roubaix over the past 30 years has been completed, and the readers have spoken: all eight winners have come from the past 15 years.

Two of Tom Boonen's four Roubaix victories made the second round, with Fabian Cancellara's incredible 52km solo attack from 2010 also making the cut. Peter Sagan's spectacular 2018 escape, Johan Vansummeren's unexpected 2011 victory from the breakaway and last year's victory by Philippe Gilbert all advanced to round 2.

The oldest editions - Boonen's groundbreaking first win in 2005 and Stuart O'Grady's amazing ride in 2007 to make history as the first Australian winner - were also fan favourites along with Mat Hayman's inspiring 2016 Paris-Roubaix win.

Be sure to vote in Round 2! The top two of each Round 1 winners will advance with one from each repechage round.

Round 2

Heat 1

Heat 2

Repechage Heat 1

Repechage Heat 2

Round 1 Results

Heat A
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1995Franco Ballerini wins after two years of letdown10.80%
2009Tom Boonen solos to win over Filippo Pozzato after Thor Hushovd crashes16.10%
2010Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations60.70%
2013Cancellara out-sprints Sep Vanmarcke for his third12.50%

Heat B
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1999Andrea Tafi wins in Mapei sweep13.80%
2015John Degenkolb sprint victory15.80%
2016Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break54.90%
2017Greg Van Avermaet wins fastest edition15.50%

Heat C
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2001Servais Knaven leads Domo podium sweep9.20%
2002Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition26.70%
2006Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing26.90%
2019Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny37.30%

Heat D
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1991Marc Madiot solo11.50%
1996Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep21.20%
1997Guesdon stuns favourites in eight-man sprint11.90%
2018Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier55.40%

Heat E
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1998Ballerini wins Mapei podium sweep8.90%
2000Museeuw wins after leg injury22.70%
2007Stuart O'Grady goes solo38.00%
2008Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara30.40%

Heat F
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1990Planckaert photo finish over Bauer14.60%
2003Peter Van Petegem wins three-man sprint11.50%
2012Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record40.30%
2014Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle33.60%

Heat G
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1992Gilbert Duclos Lassalle wins solo16.00%
2004Magnus Backstedt sprint victory39.50%
2005Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha44.50%

Heat H
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1993Duclos Lassalle beats Ballerini in bike throw19.40%
1994Andrei Tchmil wins muddy edition35.60%
2011Johan Vansummeren stays away44.90%