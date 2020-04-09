Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in round 2
By Cyclingnews
Vote in the second round for the most exciting battles on the pavé of Hell of the North
The first round of voting in Cyclingnews' poll to find the best edition of Paris-Roubaix over the past 30 years has been completed, and the readers have spoken: all eight winners have come from the past 15 years.
Two of Tom Boonen's four Roubaix victories made the second round, with Fabian Cancellara's incredible 52km solo attack from 2010 also making the cut. Peter Sagan's spectacular 2018 escape, Johan Vansummeren's unexpected 2011 victory from the breakaway and last year's victory by Philippe Gilbert all advanced to round 2.
The oldest editions - Boonen's groundbreaking first win in 2005 and Stuart O'Grady's amazing ride in 2007 to make history as the first Australian winner - were also fan favourites along with Mat Hayman's inspiring 2016 Paris-Roubaix win.
Be sure to vote in Round 2! The top two of each Round 1 winners will advance with one from each repechage round.
Round 2
Heat 1
- 2005: Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha
- 2016: Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break
- 2012: Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record
- 2011: Johan Vansummeren stays away
Heat 2
- 2007: Stuart O'Grady goes solo
- 2010: Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations
- 2019: Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny
- 2018: Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier
Repechage Heat 1
- 2006: Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing
- 1996: Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep
- 2000: Museeuw wins after leg injury
- 2014: Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle
Repechage Heat 2
- 2004: Magnus Backstedt sprint victory
- 2008: Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara
- 1994: Andrei Tchmil wins muddy edition
- 2002: Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition
Round 1 Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1995
|Franco Ballerini wins after two years of letdown
|10.80%
|2009
|Tom Boonen solos to win over Filippo Pozzato after Thor Hushovd crashes
|16.10%
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations
|60.70%
|2013
|Cancellara out-sprints Sep Vanmarcke for his third
|12.50%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1999
|Andrea Tafi wins in Mapei sweep
|13.80%
|2015
|John Degenkolb sprint victory
|15.80%
|2016
|Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break
|54.90%
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet wins fastest edition
|15.50%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2001
|Servais Knaven leads Domo podium sweep
|9.20%
|2002
|Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition
|26.70%
|2006
|Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing
|26.90%
|2019
|Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny
|37.30%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1991
|Marc Madiot solo
|11.50%
|1996
|Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep
|21.20%
|1997
|Guesdon stuns favourites in eight-man sprint
|11.90%
|2018
|Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier
|55.40%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1998
|Ballerini wins Mapei podium sweep
|8.90%
|2000
|Museeuw wins after leg injury
|22.70%
|2007
|Stuart O'Grady goes solo
|38.00%
|2008
|Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara
|30.40%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1990
|Planckaert photo finish over Bauer
|14.60%
|2003
|Peter Van Petegem wins three-man sprint
|11.50%
|2012
|Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record
|40.30%
|2014
|Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle
|33.60%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1992
|Gilbert Duclos Lassalle wins solo
|16.00%
|2004
|Magnus Backstedt sprint victory
|39.50%
|2005
|Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha
|44.50%
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1993
|Duclos Lassalle beats Ballerini in bike throw
|19.40%
|1994
|Andrei Tchmil wins muddy edition
|35.60%
|2011
|Johan Vansummeren stays away
|44.90%
