Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in round 2

The first round of voting in Cyclingnews' poll to find the best edition of Paris-Roubaix over the past 30 years has been completed, and the readers have spoken: all eight winners have come from the past 15 years.

Two of Tom Boonen's four Roubaix victories made the second round, with Fabian Cancellara's incredible 52km solo attack from 2010 also making the cut. Peter Sagan's spectacular 2018 escape, Johan Vansummeren's unexpected 2011 victory from the breakaway and last year's victory by Philippe Gilbert all advanced to round 2.

The oldest editions - Boonen's groundbreaking first win in 2005 and Stuart O'Grady's amazing ride in 2007 to make history as the first Australian winner - were also fan favourites along with Mat Hayman's inspiring 2016 Paris-Roubaix win.

Be sure to vote in Round 2! The top two of each Round 1 winners will advance with one from each repechage round.

Round 2

#CNBestRoubaix Round 2 Heat 1April 9, 2020

#CNBestRoubaix Round 2 Heat 2April 9, 2020

Round 1 Results

Heat A Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1995 Franco Ballerini wins after two years of letdown 10.80% 2009 Tom Boonen solos to win over Filippo Pozzato after Thor Hushovd crashes 16.10% 2010 Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations 60.70% 2013 Cancellara out-sprints Sep Vanmarcke for his third 12.50%

Heat B Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1999 Andrea Tafi wins in Mapei sweep 13.80% 2015 John Degenkolb sprint victory 15.80% 2016 Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break 54.90% 2017 Greg Van Avermaet wins fastest edition 15.50%

Heat C Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2001 Servais Knaven leads Domo podium sweep 9.20% 2002 Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition 26.70% 2006 Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing 26.90% 2019 Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny 37.30%

Heat D Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1991 Marc Madiot solo 11.50% 1996 Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep 21.20% 1997 Guesdon stuns favourites in eight-man sprint 11.90% 2018 Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier 55.40%

Heat E Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1998 Ballerini wins Mapei podium sweep 8.90% 2000 Museeuw wins after leg injury 22.70% 2007 Stuart O'Grady goes solo 38.00% 2008 Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara 30.40%

Heat F Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1990 Planckaert photo finish over Bauer 14.60% 2003 Peter Van Petegem wins three-man sprint 11.50% 2012 Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record 40.30% 2014 Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle 33.60%

Heat G Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1992 Gilbert Duclos Lassalle wins solo 16.00% 2004 Magnus Backstedt sprint victory 39.50% 2005 Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha 44.50%