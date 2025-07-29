What's next for Tadej Pogačar? - Tour de France winner ponders long and short-term future after fourth victory

'Now I'm trying to focus on other things in my life while enjoying cycling' - 26-year-old Slovenian says after toughest ever Tour victory

After perhaps the most brutal and difficult Tour de France of his illustrious career, Tadej Pogačar signed off from cycling for a few days with a repost to his Instagram story that captured the moment best: "The Champion has left the building."

He plans to take a few days off, slow down and enjoy time at home in Montecarlo after spending four weeks in the spotlight, as the world observes and analyses everything he does and says.

