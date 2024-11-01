What's coming on Cyclingnews this November

The dark, cold nights are here, leaving us cyclists to dig out the winter clothing from the back of the wardrobe, blow the cobwebs off the turbo trainer, and pore over the route for next year’s Tour de France as we struggle through the road cycling off-season.

However, here at Cyclingnews, we’re excited about what November has to offer - waterproof jacket reviews and sweaty turbo trainer sessions in the garage aside.

While we did say that the road cycling season is essentially over, there are two final races to round out the year.

Cyclingnews’ Australia editor Simone Giuliani will be making the trip to Asia for the end-of-season Tour de France criterium races in Saitama and Singapore.

She’ll be on the ground reporting on the action from both races as well as getting exclusive subscriber-only features from some of this season’s top performers - so watch this space.

Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Borra-Hansgrohe and Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan during the cultural exchange event prior to the Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of subscribers, we’ve recently added an extra personal touch to our members-only newsletter - the Musette. Each week, a member of our editorial team pens their thoughts on the latest goings on in the world of cycling - giving you an inside take that only Cyclingnews subscribers get their eyes on.

Premium articles we’ll be bringing you this month from the world of racing include a deep dive into the stats and figures from the 2024 season, a long read into the health risks associated with doping and how drugs find themselves on the prohibited list, and a lid-lifting feature on the current state of salaries in the pro peloton.

Just in case that all wasn’t enough though, we’ll also be heading back into the laboratory for a road wheelset mega test.

Wind Tunnel superbike test (Image credit: Sam Gupta)

After the feedback we received following recent tests - on aero helmets, superbikes, tyres, and bib shorts - we’ve listened to your call and will put a range of the industry’s wheelsets up against each other.

The test should help you to determine which road wheels offer the best gains and which just don’t live up to their marketing hype.

Elsewhere, the Cyclingnews team will be heading to Rouleur Live, soaking up all the latest tech on display and interviewing some of the cycling stars on the show’s guest list. Be sure to keep an eye out for our tech gallery and feature content from the event.

And last, but certainly not least, we’ll be covering Black Friday in all its money-saving glory, digging out the best deals on cycling gear ahead of the festive season.

