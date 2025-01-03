What's coming on Cyclingnews this January

The festive decorations are being boxed away, the fitness trends are in full swing, and the days of the week are becoming clearer again. The start of January rings in a new year and, of course, the first shoots of the 2025 cycling season.

Admittedly, teams and riders don't wait for the clock to strike midnight and for the fireworks to fizzle out before they start gearing up for the new season - preparations began almost two months ago. Yet it's in January when things start to get serious, and more importantly, pedals are turned in anger once more.

Here at Cyclingnews, we'll be down in Australia to cover all the key fixtures of the Aussie summer, from the National Championships to the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Australia Editor Simone Giuliani will be joined by CN's Managing Editor Laura Weislo on the ground in Adelaide to report on the latest news from Down Under and offer expert analysis from the route.

For an in-depth look at all the racing taking place this month, check out our guide to Australia’s 2025 sun-drenched opening block.

Closer to home, the Cyclingnews tech team will head back to the laboratory to kickstart their 2025 testing endeavours as they put the industry's top gravel tyres to the test. Watch out for our in-depth test at the start of February.

Our industry-leading tech features are only possible thanks to our Cyclingnews subscribers. If you already subscribe to CN then you'll get exclusive access to all of our premium articles, with several new pieces set to go live in January including a look back at one of the 1990s top Classics teams and where those riders are now as well as a deep dive into the complex world of bike industry margins.

Meanwhile, we'll also be dropping into several January training camps throughout the month, as teams finalise their plans for the season ahead. Look out for interviews from them and other in-depth chats with the likes of Neve Bradbury, Michael Matthews, Pavel Sivakov, and Eddie Dunbar.

As a Cyclingnews subscriber, you'll also get access to our subscriber-only newsletter, the Musette, each week - on top of all our great premium articles. It features the best stories from the week plus the inside track on the cycling world from the CN editorial team.

Delivered directly to your inbox, it's the perfect way to get the most out of your subscription.

Not yet a subscriber? With the Tour Down Under kickstarting the 2025 WorldTour season, and plenty of premium articles on their way too, now is the perfect time to gear up for the season and join Cyclingnews, from less than £1/$1/€1 a week. Sign up here.