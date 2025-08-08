'We need to talk about the important issues' – Tom Pidcock criticises UCI's incoming safety measures on gear limits and handlebar width

Tom Pidcock has given his opinion on the UCI's push to improve safety by limiting speeds through introducing gear limits and imposing a minimum handlebar width, saying that cycling instead "needs to talk about the important issues."

Back in June, news emerged that the sport’s governing body is set to announce a foray of new technical regulations in January 2026. These include limits on maximum gear ratios, adjustments to its preexisting handlebar width rules, new limits on wheel depth, as well as new rules on fork and seatstay width.

Pidcock, who is racing in Norway in preparation for the upcoming Vuelta a España with his Q36.5 squad, joked that the UCI's next step in its efforts to reduce speeds would be to limit the amount of carbohydrates riders can eat.

"I told my brother that if we continue like this, they should limit carbs for everyone and put us in ketosis, only then will the races be slower. We're cyclists… people should focus on other things," Pidcock said.

Pidcock enjoyed a strong start to his time with Q3.65 this season, winning two stages and the overall at the AlUla Tour, winning a stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia, plus finishing second at Strade Bianche and third at La Flèche Wallonne.

