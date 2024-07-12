'We go into terrain that suits me more' – Jonas Vingegaard confident as Tour de France takes on new guise

Doubleheader in Pyrenees will reveal more about Dane and his Visma team

Tour de France defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
Tour de France defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France leader's yellow jersey sits on Tadej Pogačar's shoulders, but Jonas Vingegaard will believe the momentum of this Tour is with him as the race reaches the Pyrenees. The defending champion will reach the foot of the Col du Tourmalet on Saturday in third place overall, 1:14 off Pogačar, but buoyed by his stage victory at Le Lioran in midweek.

"We go into a terrain that suits me a bit more, so we're looking forward to the upcoming days," Vingegaard said in Pau after stage 13, where he finished in the front group at the end of a fraught day that saw the peloton splinter at various points on the road south from Agen.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.