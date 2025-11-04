'We even considered him abandoning the race' – Tim Wellens reveals how close Tadej Pogačar was to missing out on fourth Tour de France victory due to knee injury

By published

Belgian champion details severity of World Champion's ongoing issue in Tour's final week, explaining lack of attacks

AMIENS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (L-R) Tim Wellens of Belgium - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG prior to the 112th Tour de France, Stage 4 a 174.2km stage from Amiens Metropole to Rouen / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2025 in Amiens, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Wellens and Pogačar during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) dropped a relative bombshell in October when he revealed how a knee issue at the Tour de France made him "have doubts about continuing", but teammate Tim Wellens has confirmed just how serious things were for the World Champion in the Tour's final week.

"The day after the stage with the finish on Mont Ventoux, I had problems with my knee and I started to have doubts about whether I would be able to continue at all, whether I would be able to endure the queen stage," Pogačar told Siol.sl back in October.

Speaking in an extensive interview with French newspaper L'Equipe, Wellens detailed how Pogačar informed his teammate of the developing injury and the visible changes to his body as he neared a fourth yellow jersey.

Pogačar received criticism at the time due to his defensive tactics and lack of attacking against key rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), but the severity of his knee injury meant it was a relief for Wellens and the rest of the team to see him make it to Paris.

Despite his lack of wins in the Tour's final eight stages, Pogačar did dominate the Tour once again, taking four stage victories and beating Vingegaard to yellow by 4:24, which drew continued criticism to his all-consuming talents and lack of jeopardy in the GC race.

"More than the people who criticize him, I mainly see his fans: he's really become a big star. If he needs to take a bathroom break during a ride, he hides because as soon as he stops, people come up to take pictures. We don't realize it, but he feels it 24/7…"

With Pogačar's earlier comments and Wellens backing up his knee problems, it's no surprise to see why the Slovenian was so drained towards the end of the Tour, and perhaps explains why he appeared to grow sick of the race during the latter stages.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.