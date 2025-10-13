'I started to have doubts about continuing' – Tadej Pogačar reveals that a knee injury almost ruined his Tour de France

World champion talks about trials and tribulations of the Tour, ends season with a surprising race loss – in his own Pogi Challenge

Tadej Pogačar rounding off his 2025 racing season with a victory at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a successful end to his 2025 season with a record-equalling fifth Il Lombardia triumph, Tadej Pogačar has spoken about the toughest moments of his year, which occurred during the Tour de France.

The Slovenian stormed to a fourth title during the summer, winning in Paris by 4:24 from his long-time rival Jonas Vingegaard. He took four stage victories along the way and also won the mountain classification for a third time.

"The Tour is really something special, tiring, long, full of stress... sometimes I just say that the Tour is a necessary evil for every team," Pogačar said.

Pogačar said that problems with his knee came about after stage 16 up Mont Ventoux, where he finished fifth behind the breakaway as Valentin Paret-Peintre won.

"The day after the stage with the finish on Mont Ventoux, I had problems with my knee and I started to have doubts about whether I would be able to continue at all, whether I would be able to endure the queen stage," Pogačar said.

Following his Il Lombardia win – his 20th of the season to go with the Tour, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Road World Championships, and others – Pogačar headed home to one of Slovenia's toughest climbs, Krvavec, to host the Pogi Challenge on Sunday.

In the event, amateur riders set off minutes ahead of the world's best, Pogačar. He then has to push past everyone to the top, with any rider who manages to hold off his charge coming out as the winner.

Pogačar overtook a mammoth 1,187 amateurs on the 14km climb, but one man managed to stick it out in front, finishing before the world champion to claim the glory.

British racer Andrew Feather, a lawyer as well as a four-time national hill-climb champion, was the man to do it. The 40-year-old started his effort five minutes in front of Pogačar and reached the top in a time of 44:15 while Pogačar completed the ascent in 40:44.

Feather reached the summit two minutes up on Pogačar, with an average of around 400 watts for his efforts.

"I kept looking over my shoulder thinking he was going to come up at some point, but he didn’t – he didn’t manage to catch me," Feather told Cycling Weekly after his triumph.

"There were literally thousands of people at the end… Everyone came out to watch him in action. He probably wanted to cross the line first, so I felt slightly guilty that I took that away from him.

"It just shows you that he’s a completely different class, but it’s amazing just to have that absolute direct comparison to the best rider at the moment in the world, maybe ever as well."

