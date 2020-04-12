Watch the Team Ineos Zwift eRace live on Cyclingnews

Team Ineos will host their first-ever race on the virtual platform Zwift and you can watch the head-to-head battle live on Cyclingnews on Sunday, April 12 at 5pm BST / 12pm EDT.

The British WorldTour team's has been divided into six mini-teams led by Tour de France champions Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, along with Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz, former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Team Ineos will begin the day with eRides that will start at 3pm BST / 10am EDT where Zwifters can join a host of the team's riders on a Watopia route.

The team said that the rides will take approximately 40 minutes to an hour on a route suitable for all ability categories A - D on Zwift, and that Team Ineos riders will join each group ride.

Later the same day, Team Ineos will then go head-to-head in a six-heat race starting at 5pm BST / 12pm EDT and fans will be able to watch a live streaming of the event on Cyclingnews.

Team Ineos will field six heats that include all of their top riders. Preview the team's heats below.